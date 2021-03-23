Cara Delevingne has joined forces with Puma to launch a yoga collection called Exhale.
Cara Delevingne has teamed up with Puma on their new eco-conscious yoga collection Exhale.
The 28-year-old model, actress, and yoga lover shares the common interest of being "very focused on the environment" with the sportswear giant, and so they wanted to create a line that had "minimal impact" on the planet.
Made from 70 per cent recycled polyester, the collection includes a sports bra, crop top, T-shirt, leotard, and jogging bottoms in neutral colours.
Cara said: “Yoga is one of my biggest passions, it has impacted my life in such a positive way. When Puma approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled. We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact. This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body, and practice; allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale.”
The Exhale line is available online at Puma and at their New York City flagship and select retailers.
A second collection is due to launch in early April, with the pieces costing between $55 and $100.
The Exhale launch comes after the 'Suicide Squad' star teamed up with the brand on a capsule collection to celebrate Pride Month last year.
From Puma with Love went live in June and boasted 13 pieces themed around the rainbow pattern associated with the LGBTQ+ community.
Cara - who has been a Puma ambassador since 2016 - identifies as bisexual and said the project connected with issues close to her heart, as 20 per cent of the proceeds from the line went to LGBTQ+ charities including The Trevor Project, Mind Out, and GLAAD.
She said at the time: "The LGBTQIA community has always been so important to me. This [collaboration] just made sense, you know? I've been so lucky with Puma, in everything we've ever discussed, they've always been open to new ideas and my perspective."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...