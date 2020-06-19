London-born star Cara Delevingne has launched Dior's new Rose des Vents jewellery collection.
The 27-year-old star fronts a campaign for the new jewellery collection from the luxury goods company, with Cara bringing her unique style to the publicity shots and promotional video.
In the photographs, taken by Mario Sorrenti, Cara is seen sporting some of the new, decadent designs.
The London-born model - who has also enjoyed success in the movie business - is seen wearing a range of rubies, diamonds, rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets in the snaps.
The Rose des Vents collection is designed to be fun and glamorous, and is marketed as being perfect for any occasion.
Cara is one of the world's most recognisable models, but she previously admitted to struggling with her own identity earlier in her career.
The 'Suicide Squad' star - who has taken a step back from modelling in recent years - shared: ''I had no sense of who I was.
''I had no identity. All I had been was a mental illness, a child, a caretaker, or a supermodel, which just seemed so ridiculous to me.
''It was like my integrity, my morals, everything was rotting, like I just had nothing left, because I honestly was just selling myself. Because I wanted to belong, and I thought by people hiring me, that that was giving me a sense of who I was.''
Prior to that, Cara revealed she struggled to like herself during the early years of her modelling career.
She said: ''Modelling fuelled this thing where pictures of me looking pretty were the only things I liked about myself.
''Take that away, and take the billboards away, and there was nothing left. It's not that I thought I was pretty - the person on the billboard was pretty. It became a f***ed-up way to look at the world. I knew it wasn't going to contribute to a healthy lifestyle and human interaction.''
