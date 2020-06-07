Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne is reportedly poised to reveal intimate details of her relationships on a new BBC show.
Cara Delevingne is set to reveal intimate details of her relationships on a new TV show.
The model-turned-actress - who recently split from Ashley Benson - is reportedly poised to discuss her love life for a new documentary for BBC Three, which will explore the evolving definitions of sexuality and gender identity.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It's a real coup to have landed Cara, as she has such a high profile.
''There's a huge buzz about her documentary. Producers are hoping to release it in the US.
''They're pleased with how hands-on Cara has been, though obviously production has been held up by coronavirus. BBC Three hopes this will be the first project of many they can do with her.''
Speculation about the show comes shortly after Cara admitted she ''never thought'' she would need to ''come out'' as pansexual.
The 'Carnival Row' star openly identifies as pansexual - meaning she is attracted to people regardless of their gender - after coming out in 2018, but she didn't think she would need to label her sexuality, because it's just part of who she is.
She said: ''I never thought I needed to come out. It was just kind of like, 'This is who I am. Just so you know.'''
Cara, 27, also insisted she will ''always'' use the term pansexual to describe her sexuality, despite calling herself ''sexually fluid'' when she first came out to her fans.
Asked which term closest describes her, she explained: ''I always will remain, I think, pansexual.
''However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person - and that's that. I'm attracted to the person.''
