Cara Delevingne is a property tycoon.

The actress and model may have earned huge sums of money and international success through her showbiz career, but she also holds a large share in a family property company, earning a whopping £278,000 for her work in 2019.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Everyone knows property is a decent long-term ­investment and Cara has got her head screwed on. Footballers and showbiz folk have long invested in homes as they are so good at holding their value.''

Documents show that the 27-year-old model-turned-actress , runs Harvey White Properties Ltd alongside her father Charles, as well as holding £20.7million in her own company.

Her own company's latest accounts reveal she took home a whopping £21.5million in 2018, double the previous year.

Meanwhile, the 'Suicide Squad' actress previously opened up about her own home, revealing she has an 11ft-wide bed on a mirrored platform in her Playboy Mansion-inspired bedroom.

She said of her rooms: ''It feels like the Playboy Mansion with a touch of art deco and a David Hicks pattern thrown in for good measure. I wanted to reclaim the concept of the bachelor pad and make it my own ... Like [Nelly] said, 'It's important to have a friend with a pole in the basement.'''

For the communal areas of the property, Cara let her older sister make most of the interior design decisions.

She added: ''Poppy has more of an eye than I do. She has impeccable taste so I let her take the lead on the décor.''

Poppy explained of the house they share: ''Basically I'm a control freak. We each made our imprint on the design but I was the one obsessing over the colour of the curtain rings.''