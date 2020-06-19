Cara Delevingne finds happiness in doing things for other people ''every single day''.

The 27-year-old star believes recent events, like the coronavirus pandemic, have served to underline the importance of being loving and thoughtful.

She shared: ''Love is not a construct. It's a constant. It's something that we have to work on every single day.

''For me, every day, especially during this time, it's been about doing things for myself, and then also for others every single day, which make me happy.''

Despite ongoing challenges, Cara also believes it's important to remain optimistic.

The model-turned-actress - who is openly pansexual - said: ''Love is such an important message. It always is, but especially with Pride and especially with what's going on in the world.

''It's about self-love and being able to be comfortable with caring for yourself in a different way, and also spreading love, spreading support, and staying optimistic.''

Cara also feels that, in light of recent events, ''Pride shouldn't just be about the LGBTQ community''.

She told Advocate.com: ''It should be about everyone coming together and really supporting each other.''

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently hailed Cara as a ''deeply loyal'' friend.

The chart-topping music star described Cara as ''eccentric, hilarious, and loving''.

Taylor added: ''She's an explorer by nature and is always on the hunt for the next adventure, which makes it a wild ride being her friend. You legitimately never know where the night will take you when she's around.

''But while she's spirited and outgoing, she's also the person you'll find in the corner of a party talking to someone she's just met for hours, just because they're going through a rough time.

''She's deeply curious about others and profoundly sensitive. It's that mixture of curiosity and sensitivity that I think makes her such a natural at becoming someone else on camera.''