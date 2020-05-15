Cara Delevingne has pleaded with fans to leave Ashley Benson alone.

The former couple split up last month after almost two years together and when fans slammed Ashley for kissing rapper G-Eazy, Cara, 27, took to Instagram to beg them to stop sending hate to the 30-year-old actress.

She wrote: ''It's more important now than ever to spread love not hate. To everybody hating on Ashley Benson, please stop.

''You don't know the truth, only her and I do, and that's exactly how it should be.''

Ashley and G-Eazy, 30, were spotted locking lips in a car as they went to collect take-out in Los Angeles this week but insiders have insisted their romance is just a fling.

A source told PEOPLE: ''It feels like just a fling for now. She's getting over a breakup.''

Meanwhile, Ashley and Cara shocked fans when it was revealed that their almost two-year romance had ended last month.

The pair first met in 2018 while filming 'Her Smell', and confirmed their romance in June 2019.

And in December, Cara took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself and Ashley and posted a gushing message to celebrate Ashley's 30th birthday.

She wrote at the time: ''Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters.

''It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious.

''I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.

''I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face... never boring...Benson (sic).''