Cara Delevingne is reportedly dating Halsey.

The 28-year-old model and the 25-year-old singer are alleged to have started hooking up after their exes, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, began dating.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''''Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they've been having a laugh together.

''It's all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they're fine about seeing other people.

''They've both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they're both on the same wavelength.

''They're usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they've been stuck in LA in recent months, it's given them a chance to see each other.

''Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It's not a big deal for either of them.

''It's actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there's no hard feelings.''

Cara split from actress Ashley in April after almost two years of dating, while Halsey dated rapper G-Eazy for a year before their 2018 split.

Halsey identifies as bisexual, while Cara recently opened up about being pansexual.

She said: ''I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she', I fall in love with the person, and that's that. I'm attracted to - the person.''