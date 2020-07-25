Caprice's husband is not a hands-on father.

The 48-year-old model thinks Ty Comfort will ''step in'' and do more with six-year-old Jax and Jett when they are older and thinking about their career options.

Asked by new! magazine if Ty is a hands-on dad, she said: ''No. Ty will step in when they get older and start learning about business.''

The blonde beauty - who had one child biologically and one via a surrogate - would love to have a bigger family but admitted the 54-year-old financier doesn't share her enthusiasm and had a vasectomy within days of becoming a dad.

She said: ''I'd love to have 10 kids because I love having children and the chaos and the little ones running around going, 'Mummy, mummy'. But I don't think my husband will jump on that gravy train.

''He'd totally be up for trying but he had his tubes tied two days after I gave birth. So that boat has sailed.''

Caprice and Ty got married last December and she's amazed at how much it has cemented their relationship because she was convinced legalising their union wouldn't make a difference.

She said: ''I always said, and I really believe this, 'I don't need a piece of paper to validate my relationship'.

''I never wanted to get married - I thought it was old fashioned and a financial liability. But after you have kids, it changes and Ty is a great guy.

''I ended up marrying one of the most incredible human beings I've ever met. Not only is he drop-dead gorgeous, but he's kind and we just gel. We're total opposites but we work.

''When you get married, your relationship 150 per cent changes - even more so than having kids.

''It's psychological. Whatever it is, it changed for me and changed for us. It really solidified our relationship. We're definitely going to be together forever.''