Caprice insisted she needed to "diversify" her career to stay afloat.

The 49-year-old star - who has seven-year-old sons Jax and Jett with husband Ty Comfort - shot to fame as a model but has also dabbled in music and acting, as well as launching her homewares range, and she insisted she's done the smart thing in order to provide for her family.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I've got a lotta kids, and kids are expensive! I've gotta diversify, I can't put all my eggs in one basket. As a businesswoman, that's not smart! If the entertainment side is closed, at least I have my By Caprice Home to survive.”

Caprice admitted she was frustrated when she first ventured into the business world because she struggled to be taken seriously.

She said: "Personally, I was quite upset when I first started the business and people wouldn't take me seriously so they wouldn't take my brand on board. I never play the victim, I always take responsibility

" I just took it on board - yeah, I do have this stereotype and it is getting better but it will always be there. It makes me graft more and work harder.

"I've always had to prove myself so it's part of my DNA. If people don't stereotype me, I think it's strange!

"It's just like that, and I always say it's accepting things as they are, not as you wish they would be. You work harder and try and change perception and make it better."

Meanwhile, though some aspects of the coronavirus lockdown were "difficult" for the blonde beauty and her family, she enjoyed spending quality time with her kids.

She said: "The first lockdown was quite extraordinary. I cleaned my whole house, that probably took about three weeks so that's a lot out of the way! Then you've got into the groove of it. I did go out running, I took advantage of that... for me, it was nice to spend this quality time with my kids.

"We don't have a big garden - in fact, we have a very small garden - so that was very difficult, but you just get creative. It was nice spending that quality time with the family.

" It was tough, there were some days that were really, really difficult and we just had to go with it. The one thing I've always said is that at the end of a bad day, I've told myself and my kids to tell yourself that tomorrow will be a better day.

"I swear to you, nine times out of 10, it is! A new energy, a new day and usually it's better."