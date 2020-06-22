Camila Cabello has dedicated her 'First Man' video to her dad.

The 23-year-old singer shared the promo for the track for the first time on Father's Day on Sunday (21.06.20) and explained the clip - which used home movie footage from her childhood - was a tribute to her beloved ''papa'' Alejandro to thank him for his unconditional love.

She shared a clip from the video on Instagram and wrote: ''Papa, I made this for you. thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn't matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me.

''Thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl [heart emoji] te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father's Day.(sic)''

At the Grammy Awards in January, Camila walked the red carpet with Alejandro, before taking to the stage to perform 'First Man', which she dedicated to her dad.

The performance saw the former Fifth Harmony star sing in front of videos from her childhood, before descending the stage to sing directly to her father and then sharing a hug with him at the end of the song.

The 'Havana' hitmaker - who is dating Canadian pop hunk Shawn Mendes - invited a fan to star in her new music video.

Camila signed up for the All-In Challenge - where celebrities have been offering prizes or the opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime experiences in return for a charity donation - and one lucky supporter will get to spend the day working with her once social distancing measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

She announced on her Instagram account ''I'm offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves - well, my choreographer will teach us the moves.

The winner will get a round-trip domestic flight to the shoot location, a one-night hotel stay, and the on-set experience.

All the money raised from the All-In Challenge will go to those in need of food during the pandemic, with proceeds split between Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.