Camila Cabello's Cinderella will be stronger and more independent in order to inspire young girls.

The 23-year-old pop singer is set to star in the upcoming remake, and producers behind the movie have made a conscious decision to put a feminist spin on the classic tale.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Disney bosses know it is vital Cinderella is not seen to be falling into ­old stereotypes.''

Camila - who is set to start alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan - and the producers both agreed on the tone of the movie before they walked on set.

The insider continued: ''They want to make her an ­inspirational figure for young girls who are watching it, showing they can be strong and independent.

''It's a message they are hammering home and one Camila was adamant about before she signed up.

''Camila is also involved in putting together the soundtrack, which will feature lots of powerful and aspirational female voices too.''

Meanwhile, Camila previously admitted to being inspired by Cinderella.

The chart-topping pop star confessed to loving the iconic character and being inspired by her outlook on life.

Camila - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - explained: ''Cinderella inspires me.

''I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can.''