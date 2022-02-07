Camila Cabello has teased a new track on social media.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of her lip-syncing to the new tune and also hinted fans won't have long to wait for her next album, as she showed a picture of her typing out her "album thank-yous" on her Story.

Camila's last studio effort was 2019's 'Romance'.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently teased he has a song with Camila on the way.

The 30-year-old megastar let slip that he and the 'Havana' hitmaker - who he previously teamed up with on 'South of the Border', which was released on his 2019 record 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have a tune ready to go for 2022.

When asked in December if the 24-year-old star features on his next single, 'The Joker and the Queen', he said: "No, but actually we have done a song together that is going to come out next year."

News of Ed and Camila's latest collaboration came after the Cuban-born star admitted he and Taylor Swift are her songwriting "heroes".

She said: "I’ve been lucky to have people at different times show me kindness. When I was like 16, 17, and I was still in Fifth Harmony, I fell in love with songwriting.

"I remember approaching Taylor Swift and being like, 'Hey, what do you do when you’re in a writing slump?' or whatever, asking her for advice, and she showed me a lot of kindness. Ed Sheeran too.

"These were my songwriting heroes, so I was stoked that they were even talking to me."