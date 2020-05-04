Camila Cabello is offering a fan the chance to feature in her new music video.

The 'Havana' hitmaker is the latest star to sign up for the All-In Challenge - where celebrities have been offering prizes or the opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime experiences in return for a charity donation - and one lucky supporter will get to spend the day working with her once social distancing measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

She announced on her Instagram account ''I'm offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves - well, my choreographer will teach us the moves.

The winner will get a round-trip domestic flight to the shoot location, a one-night hotel stay, and the on-set experience.

All the money raised from the All In Challenge will go to those in need of food during the pandemic, with proceeds split between Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Also recently signing up for the challenge are Pearl Jam, who are offering a fan the chance to write the setlist for one of their gigs.

The winner will watch the 'Alive' hitmakers soundcheck, before sitting down with frontman Eddie Vedder to choose the songs for that night's performance. They'll then watch the first half of the show from the best seats in the house, before moving to the side of the stage to act as the singer's personal guitar tech for the rest of the evening.

Other prizes on offer include dinner with Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, a walk-on part in Leonardo DiCaprio's next movie, Gwyneth Paltrow's 2000 Oscars dress, and the chance to join the stars of 'Friends' at the filming of their reunion special.