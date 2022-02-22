Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran will release their new duet, ‘Bam Bam’, next month.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker and the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker - who previously teamed up on 'South of the Border' from Ed's 2019 record 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have joined forces once again.

Camila shared the artwork for 'Bam Bam', which is released on March 4, on Instagram and announced: "Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also my bday is the day before so triple win. (sic)"

The 31-year-old pop megastar had already revealed he and Camila had a new collaboration on the way.

In December, Ed was asked if the 24-year-old star features on his single 'The Joker and the Queen', to which he replied: "No, but actually we have done a song together that is going to come out next year."

It was actually Taylor Swift who featured on the remix of the song from his LP '='.

Camila previously revealed Ed and Taylor are her songwriting "heroes".

She said: "I’ve been lucky to have people at different times show me kindness. When I was like 16, 17, and I was still in Fifth Harmony, I fell in love with songwriting.

"I remember approaching Taylor Swift and being like, 'Hey, what do you do when you’re in a writing slump?' or whatever, asking her for advice, and she showed me a lot of kindness. Ed Sheeran too.

"These were my songwriting heroes, so I was stoked that they were even talking to me."

The 'Havana' hitmaker is preparing for the release of her third studio, 'Familia', which is due out this year.

Camila said of the follow-up to 2019's 'Romance': “I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy.

It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album.”