Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given her rocker husband Benji Madden extra time at home with her and their daughter Raddix, who they welcomed six months ago.
The 47-year-old retired actress and her husband of five years welcomed daughter Raddix six months ago and Cameron revealed than an unexpected advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic has been Good Charlotte rocker Benji, 41, being at home more than planned this year.
Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she said: ''Before, my baby was an excuse to stay home, you know. Now I don't have to make that excuse it's just what it is, and I get to be with her.
''[The best thing about staying] within our little bubble is Benji gets to be home, he works from home and so he gets to be with her as much as I do.''
Cameron added they both have ''a lot of gratitude'' for the time they get to spend together with their daughter.
Meanwhile, Cameron previously gushed that Raddix is ''the best thing that ever happened'' to her and Benji.
She said: ''It's been heaven. Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds ... and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday. Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby.
But it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it. It's just amazing. It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benji and I. We're just so happy.''
