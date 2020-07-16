Cameron Diaz has ''entered the best phase of my life'' with motherhood.

The 47-year-old actress loves being a mother to her and Benji Madden's six-month-old son Raddix and has really enjoyed being able to be home with her family amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood! So it's been all about my home and family. And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in.''

And Cameron has revealed Benji has penned songs for Raddix.

Asked what music she is listening to in lockdown, she told Rolling Stone magazine: ''Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams. We got 'Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here.''

Meanwhile, Cameron previously hailed parenthood as the ''best thing ever'' and is loving every minute of the new chapter in her life.

She gushed: ''I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it ... I'm either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby -- and usually all at the same time. I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking... I drink [wine] every night it's my wind down for the day. After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.''