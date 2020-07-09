Cameron Diaz is launching her own ''clean'' wine brand with entrepreneur Katherine Power, named Avaline.
Cameron Diaz is launching her own wine brand.
The 47-year-old actress has teamed up with entrepreneur Katherine Power to launch a new wine collection named Avaline, Cameron announced in an Instagram post on Thursday (09.07.20).
She wrote: ''Introducing @avaline! It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realized that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies--why not wine? (sic)''
The 'Bad Teacher' star - who has five-month-old daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden - says Avaline is collection of ''clean wines'', which are ''full of natural goodness''.
She added: ''Our journey to answer that question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines. I've always believed that the key to wellness is balance. Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I'm enjoying a glass of wine. It's wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a whole life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing. Link in bio. Cheers to that! CD #avaline (sic)''
According to Avaline's website, the range includes a white and a rosé wine, which each cost $24 a bottle.
Fans can register their interest in the brand by signing up with an email address, which will sign them up to a mailing list in order to ''be the first to know about online availability, new retail locations, and community happenings.''
The brand is currently available at select Whole Foods stores across the US, and will soon be on the shelves at stores including Target, Safeway, Pavilions, Star Markets, and Albertsons.
Avaline is also available at Wine.com, and in select markets on Drizly and MiniBar.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Subtitled "The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman", this outrageously colourful animated movie certainly...
The 'Monty Python' group are returning to our screens once more with 'A Liar's Autobiography:...
Remade from a 1966 romp starring Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine, this con artist action-comedy...
Harry Deane is a pretty hopeless British art curator who has suffered years of condescension...