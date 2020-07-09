Cameron Diaz is launching her own wine brand.

The 47-year-old actress has teamed up with entrepreneur Katherine Power to launch a new wine collection named Avaline, Cameron announced in an Instagram post on Thursday (09.07.20).

She wrote: ''Introducing @avaline! It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realized that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies--why not wine? (sic)''

The 'Bad Teacher' star - who has five-month-old daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden - says Avaline is collection of ''clean wines'', which are ''full of natural goodness''.

She added: ''Our journey to answer that question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines. I've always believed that the key to wellness is balance. Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I'm enjoying a glass of wine. It's wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a whole life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing. Link in bio. Cheers to that! CD #avaline (sic)''

According to Avaline's website, the range includes a white and a rosé wine, which each cost $24 a bottle.

Fans can register their interest in the brand by signing up with an email address, which will sign them up to a mailing list in order to ''be the first to know about online availability, new retail locations, and community happenings.''

The brand is currently available at select Whole Foods stores across the US, and will soon be on the shelves at stores including Target, Safeway, Pavilions, Star Markets, and Albertsons.

Avaline is also available at Wine.com, and in select markets on Drizly and MiniBar.