Cameron Diaz is loving the challenge of motherhood.

The 47-year-old star announced in January that she'd welcomed her first child - a daughter named Raddix - with husband Benji Madden, and Cameron is relishing the time she's spending with her baby.

A source explained: ''Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix.

''Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break.''

Motherhood remains Cameron's focus for the time being and she intends to be ''selective'' if she does ever make a return to acting.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Cameron loves being a mother and that is her main focus now. Cameron plans to be selective in any projects she considers for the future, but for now it's all about family.''

Cameron previously discussed her decision to withdraw from the movie business, admitting she doesn't miss acting.

The blonde beauty hasn't appeared in a movie since the musical comedy 'Annie' in 2014 - and, at the moment, she doesn't have any concrete plans to return to the industry.

Cameron - who has been married to Benji since 2015 - shared: ''I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago - that's a long time.

''The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public.

''I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganise and choose how I want to come [back] into the world, if I decide to. I don't miss performing.''

Cameron also admitted she is keen to pursue other passions for the time being.

She said: ''I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that.

''But, whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about - something that just feels effortless.''