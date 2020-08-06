Cameron Diaz ''credits'' Gwyneth Paltrow for encouraging her to be a mom.
The 'Charlie's Angels' star recently welcomed Raddix, now seven months, into the world with her husband Benji Madden and has thanked the Goop founder for supporting her dreams of motherhood.
She said: ''You used to talk, I'd be like, 'I'm not having kids.' And you're like, 'You are having kids, you're getting married, you're having children. And I was like, 'No, I'm not!' And you're like, 'You have to do it, you have to!' And I was like, 'I'm not gonna do it.' ... You were just on me all the time. You were like, 'You have to. You don't understand. If you don't do this you will be so sad that you didn't do it.' And so I credit you so much with the fact that you never let up on me.''
To which Gwyneth replied: ''I think I could see, and I knew what a natural mother you are. Some women aren't but you, I was like, 'You're born to do it.'''
And Cameron admits there was a time in her life where she was ''afraid'' she wouldn't find a partner.
Speaking to Gwyneth, she said: ''Well, all of my, 'I'm not going to do this,' was just fear. I was just scared. I was afraid. I was afraid I wouldn't, you know, find a partner. I had no luck - I didn't have people that I, in my life prior to that.''
Meanwhile, Cameron previously revealed she ''entered the best phase of my life'' with motherhood.
She said: ''In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood! So it's been all about my home and family.
''And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in.''
