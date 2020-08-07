Robbie Williams has revealed Cameron Diaz made his realise Ayda Field was who he wanted to marry, after the Hollywood actress insisted to him his relationship didn't sound like it was ''over'' when he was discussing his split with the 41-year-old star.
Cameron Diaz made Robbie Williams realise he needed to marry Ayda Field - shortly after the pair broke up.
The 'Angels' singer and the 41-year-old star split up three times before finally settling down together and tying the knot in 2010, and Robbie has revealed 'The Other Woman' actress Cameron was a huge influence in him getting back with Ayda.
He said: ''We were at the Chateau Marmont and we'd split up and I was chatting away with people, and I started to chat with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz and I started to espouse about this brilliant person I'd just ended a relationship with.
''And Cameron Diaz said, 'It doesn't sound like that one's over'. And in that moment - I don't know why it was - the universe went, 'Go to Ayda. Be with her. Marry her'.''
Ayda - who has four children, Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 23 months, and Beau, five months, with Robbie - has now vowed to ''make out'' with Cameron the next time she sees the 47-year-old star.
She said: ''Thank god for Cameron Diaz by the way. Next time I see Cameron Diaz I'm going to make out with her!
''Can you imagine if Cameron had never done that? Imagine if you had never had that conversation?''
The couple have also opened up about their first date, before which Robbie had taken drugs from a dealer he was sleeping with.
He said: ''The drugs just fill in all the blanks. I took drugs as medication because I felt socially awkward.''
Speaking on their podcast '(Staying) At Home With The Williamses', Ayda added: ''Can I also point out that the person you took the drugs from, you dealer, you were also sleeping with.
''So you had just f***** your dealer who had just dropped off drugs before our date? Romantic!''
Robbie replied: ''In people's minds dealers are usually men and this dealer wasn't.''
Ayda then said: ''This was a female dealer that you s****** right before you met with me.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Subtitled "The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman", this outrageously colourful animated movie certainly...
The 'Monty Python' group are returning to our screens once more with 'A Liar's Autobiography:...
Remade from a 1966 romp starring Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine, this con artist action-comedy...
Harry Deane is a pretty hopeless British art curator who has suffered years of condescension...