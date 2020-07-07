Cameron Boyce's family and friends paid tribute to the actor one year after his death.

The late star died on July 6th last year aged 20 after he suffered a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, and now his loved ones have taken to social media in his memory.

On Monday (06.07.20), his father shared a photo of them together and wrote: ''His memory is a blessing''

Cameron's 'Descendants' co-star Sofia Carson offered an emotional message on her own Instagram account as she described him as an ''angel''.

She said: ''To our angel,

''It's been 365 days of missing you. And every day, we miss you a little more. Not having you, hurts too much.

''But somehow, you still manage to light up our whole entire world.

''Our Cam. Our forever boy. Our sunshine wearing shoes. I miss you. So much. I love you. And I will love you. Forever.''

Dove Cameron - who also appeared in the Disney Channel movies - shared a photo on social media and described his death as ''so unjust''.

She added: ''One year without your light. something cosmic broke the day you left, something seemingly so impossible, so unjust, so unnatural.

''The universe cannot repair the gap in her weaving. you were huge. i will love you forever, just like this. (sic)''

Meanwhile, 'Jessie' actress Skai Jackson shared a clip of her late co-star, as she wrote: ''1 year without you Cameron. I miss you so much, I think about you always''

Following his tragic death, his family set up the Cameron Boyce Foundation to provide ''young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity''.

This week, the organisation shone a light on the K(no)SUDEPNOW initiative to raise awareness and end Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.

The charity wrote: ''Today, though our hearts are heavy, we choose to honour the incredible legacy Cameron leaves behind, and our commitment to use our resources to make our world a better place.

''We are so grateful for your love and support, and we will continue onward in our fight to end SUDEP. Please visit KNOWSUDEPNOW.org to learn more about how you can help. Much love, TCBF.''