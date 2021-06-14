Tom Grennan, fresh from the success of his second album 'Evering Road', was beside himself with excitement when he got the call to feature on the new Calvin Harris track, 'By Your Side'. With 10 number one singles to his name, and a staggering 31 weeks spent at number one on the Official UK Singles chart, Calvin Harris has an unprecedented set of stats, no wonder Bedford boy Tom was quick to respond.
Via his Instagram account a few weeks ago Tom said, "I’ve been trying to keep this a secret for a minute now, the big man @calvinharris asked me if I wanted to jump on a tune and honestly I can’t believe it!"
The tune, 'By Your Side', was subsequently released by the duo on June the 4th and entered the charts at a credible 15th spot, just behind Billie Eilish at number 14 with 'Lost Cause'. Tom posted a pic of himself from the video where he is shown to be loving life and said, "Accurate representation of how I’m feeling right now as I just found out BY YOUR SIDE has gone straight in at #15 in the @officialcharts".
The latest video for Calvin and Tom's new record dropped the weekend after the single and lyric video with Tom saying, "Can’t even tell you how fun this one was to film!"
The vibrant technicolor video is awash with primary colours as Tom walks through sun kissed fields in various outfits including a floral suit. The trippy video compliments the catchy song and looks set to be a new summer anthem. It's a big sound with Calvin's customary polished production and a great, soulful vocal courtesy of Tom Grennan.
