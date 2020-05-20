Calvin Harris says he died in 2014, before being resuscitated by doctors.

The 36-year-old superstar DJ took to Twitter to share the shocking health scare he suffered with his 12.5 million followers alongside a video of his performance at EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) festival that year, and recalled how his life was saved when his heart was ''restarted''.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: ''Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER ... this sort of stuff happened in between.''

The Scottish producer was diagnosed with arrhythmia, irregular heartbeats, which can cause the heart to beat too fast, too slow, or at an irregular pace, and was subsequently forced to pull out of the MTV EMAs that year.

The 'Feel So Close' hitmaker made the decision to get sober that year, as he was drinking up to ''two bottles'' of whiskey a night whilst on tour.

As well as Jack Daniels, Calvin's diet was not the best on tour and he would regularly eat calorific pastry treats from UK bakery chain Greggs rather than have properly balanced and nutritious meals.

In 2018, when one fan on Twitter said they missed seeing Calvin singing on stage, the 'One Kiss' hitmaker said: ''The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son (sic)''

Calvin then responded to another fan who thought he was being ''pretentious'' and told him to ''encourage'' young DJs who are just starting out in the business, as he argued he didn't want anyone to follow the path he had.

He said: ''Wouldn't dream of encouraging anyone to drink 2 bottle of JD a night and live off Greggs the baker got me in a right old state my dear (sic)''

And when another fan praised him for being four years sober, the 'This Is What You Came For' musician revealed that whilst things might be ''a bit less fun'' these days, he's in much better health.

He wrote: ''Aye things are a bit less fun but haven't had an arrhythmia since 2014 (sic)''