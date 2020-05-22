Model and reality star Calum Best has paid tribute to his late father George Best on what would have been the Manchester United legend's 74th birthday.
The TV personality - whose dad is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time - has remembered the former Manchester United star on Twitter.
Taking to social media on Friday (22.05.20), Calum shared a photograph of them both together and wrote a touching message to his ''bestie'', who died in 2005, age 59.
He tweeted: ''Today would have been my dads 74th bday , time actually flies .
''RIP bestie , lots of love from me and everyone (sic)''
The 39-year-old star also retweeted and replied to a lot of fans who paid tribute to his dad on the landmark date.
One fan wrote: ''Happy 74th birthday to the most amazing football player that ever lived our George Best!!!
''Gone but never forgotten (sic)''
Another added: ''Happy Birthday to the late great GEORGE BEST, you would be SO SO proud of your son @CalumBest, Gone but never forgotten GEORGE BEST (sic)''
George's former team also paid their respects, as the official Manchester United Twitter account shared a photo of their ex-player, who wore the number seven shirt for the Red Devils.
The club tweeted: ''Remembering #MUFC legend George Best, who would have turned 74 today (sic)''
Meanwhile, Calum previously revealed he's looked into ''alternative'' ways of becoming a father.
The model thinks he'd be an ''incredible'' dad and he doesn't want to leave it too late to have kids, so he's been examining options of having a baby outside of being in a relationship.
He said: ''I'd be an incredible dad. I have so much love to give. But I'll do it when the time's right.
''That said, I don't wanna wait too long - I want them soon. I want to be an active, cool dad.
''I've been thinking about it a lot and if I don't find someone I love and want to have babies with in the next two years, then there are alternatives.''
