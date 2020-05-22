Calum Best has paid tribute to his late father George Best on what would have been his 74th birthday.

The TV personality - whose dad is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time - has remembered the former Manchester United star on Twitter.

Taking to social media on Friday (22.05.20), Calum shared a photograph of them both together and wrote a touching message to his ''bestie'', who died in 2005, age 59.

He tweeted: ''Today would have been my dads 74th bday , time actually flies .

''RIP bestie , lots of love from me and everyone (sic)''

The 39-year-old star also retweeted and replied to a lot of fans who paid tribute to his dad on the landmark date.

One fan wrote: ''Happy 74th birthday to the most amazing football player that ever lived our George Best!!!

''Gone but never forgotten (sic)''

Another added: ''Happy Birthday to the late great GEORGE BEST, you would be SO SO proud of your son @CalumBest, Gone but never forgotten GEORGE BEST (sic)''

George's former team also paid their respects, as the official Manchester United Twitter account shared a photo of their ex-player, who wore the number seven shirt for the Red Devils.

The club tweeted: ''Remembering #MUFC legend George Best, who would have turned 74 today (sic)''

Meanwhile, Calum previously revealed he's looked into ''alternative'' ways of becoming a father.

The model thinks he'd be an ''incredible'' dad and he doesn't want to leave it too late to have kids, so he's been examining options of having a baby outside of being in a relationship.

He said: ''I'd be an incredible dad. I have so much love to give. But I'll do it when the time's right.

''That said, I don't wanna wait too long - I want them soon. I want to be an active, cool dad.

''I've been thinking about it a lot and if I don't find someone I love and want to have babies with in the next two years, then there are alternatives.''