Calum Best has painted his nails pink to help fight breast cancer.

The 39-year-old TV star - who is the son of former footballer George Best - is taking part in charity Future Dreams' latest campaign Let's Nail Breast Cancer alongside stars 'Love Island' winner Nathan Massey and 'The Apprentice' star Thomas Skinner.

The stars are joined by breast cancer survivor Phil Alderson, Adam Mcvay whose wife Meg has beaten breast cancer, and Aaron Edgeworth whose mother and grandmother have both been diagnosed with the disease.

Calum said: ''I was honoured and thrilled to be asked to take part in such a special project. Unfortunately, we all know someone who has been affected by the disease and it's great that men can easily get involved and feel like they are doing something meaningful while helping to generate funds and awareness. The shoot was a blast and I loved my MANi and pink nails.''

The campaign sees three of the biggest nail brands in the UK - Gerrard International, BioSculpture and Louella Belle - join forces to create an exclusive collection of six pink nail polish and gel shades.

Each colour will be named in honour of each male who took part in the campaign with 100 per cent of the profits going towards breast cancer support, awareness and research.

Future Dreams COO Sam Landesberg said ''We are so excited to be making Let's Nail Breast Cancer a truly inclusive campaign this year by inviting men to also paint their nails pink during the month of October. The vision is to create an annual campaign, similar to Movember in that when you see a guy with hot pink nails you automatically think of Let's Nail Breast Cancer.''

Calum Best proudly supports Let's Nail Breast Cancer 2020 for Future Dreams.