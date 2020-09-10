Caitlyn Jenner only found out about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ending ''on the news''.

The 70-year-old star was a key fixture on the programme during her marriage to Kris Jenner before her gender transition, and though her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are still a part of the show, the former Olympian only found out the E! series will end next year when fans did.

Asked about the bombshell news - which was broken by Kim Kardashian West on Instagram on Tuesday (08.09.20) - Caitlyn said: ''I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.''

However, Caitlyn admitted she wasn't ''surprised'' by the decision and thinks it's come at the right time.

Speaking on 'The Morning Show' in Australia, she added: ''Was I surprised? No.

''But that show, it's probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years.

''The girls and Kris have have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long. But everybody is in a different place now and I think it's time to move on. But what a run.''

The reality star admitted ''nothing lasts forever'' and thinks her family are too busy with their other ventures, such as beauty and clothing lines, to commit to filming.

She added: ''I wasn't surprised but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years... I don't know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn paid tribute to the show by sharing a YouTube video of her watching old clips and enjoyed being able to see her family grow up.

She reflected: ''I think I was involved with 420 [episodes], something like that, starting with the kids.

''Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] were like eight and 10 or somewhere right around there when we started. They were so young.

''The other girls, they had a whole world ahead of them, and they were just kind of getting started.

''I have to admit, all my kids have done just an amazing job, but as a parent, you spend all your time - 23 years of my life - carpooling people around.

''Every day, you're with them, and then you teach them to be independent, smart, good citizens and go out there into the world. And then, damn it, they do that.

''So you don't see them as much as you used to, and every parent goes through this.

''You don't see them as much as you used to, and you love your kids, so it's always kind of tough on a parent.

''And so, I don't know, I got a little sentimental and started watching some of these old clips of my old life.

''And sometimes I think now it's kind of nice that it's so quiet around here.''