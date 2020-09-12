Caitlyn Jenner ''couldn't be prouder'' of her ex-wife Kris Jenner and their family for the success of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The iconic E! reality show will be coming to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons airing over 14 years, and the 70-year-old reality star has praised her ex-wife and Kardashian family matriarch for the ''amazing job'' she has done in ''keeping the show going''.

Caitlyn - who was known as Bruce Jenner until her transition in 2015 - starred on the show during her marriage to Kris, alongside their children Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kris' children from her previous marriage, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

Speaking about the show's legacy, Caitlyn said: ''I couldn't be more proud of the entire family. Little did I ever think, 14 years later and probably the most successful reality show in history, over 500 episodes - that, that would ever happen.

''It's been so good for my family, my kids have handled it so well, I couldn't be prouder of them. Kris has done an amazing job keeping the show going. The kids have had great work ethics and have worked hard on the show.

''Nothing lasts forever, but boy, what a run they had.''

The reality series has worked as a springboard for Kris' children, who all now have their own careers outside of the show, with Kendall forging a successful modelling career, and Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob all starting their own companies.

Caitlyn added: ''I think it's going to be good for the kids, they've all started their own businesses and have their own lives going on right now.

''I think they're going to be fine, Kim has her makeup line, Kylie has her makeup line. Kim has her SKIMS range and all the kids, they're fine and all of their kids.''

Except for Kendall, each of the Kardashian-Jenner clan now have children of their own, and combined with Caitlyn's other children - Burt, 42, and Cassandra, 40, whom she has with Chrystie Jenner, and Brandon, 39, and Brody, 37, whose mother is Linda Thompson - the 'I Am Cait' now has 18 grandchildren, all of whom she is ''looking forward'' to spending more time with.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online, she said: ''I have a lot of kids and I'm looking forward to spending more time with them and help them grow up.''