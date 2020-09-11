Caitlyn Jenner thinks Kris Jenner would ''do really well'' on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 64-year-old momager will be looking for her next career move soon after it was announced her reality show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', will be coming to an end after 20 seasons in 2021.

And after 'RHOBH' boss Andy Cohen said he had been inundated with messages from fans who are desperate to see Kris join the Bravo show, her former spouse Caitlyn - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner - has thrown her support behind the idea too.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes. That's kind of in her element.

''I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls ... She would be phenomenal on that show.''

Caitlyn, 70, spoke after Bravo boss Andy said Kris would be a ''huge get'' for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

He explained: ''I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the 'Housewives.' [Messages say things like] 'She is good friends with Kyle [Richards]. This should happen, make it happen.'

However, he also admitted he had received a whole bunch of tweets saying, 'Don't do it.' ''

He added: ''It's so interesting to me.''

However, Andy conceded it is unlikely the 64-year-old star will be joining the show because she wouldn't have any ''control'', a huge contrast to what she's used to on 'KUWTK'.

He said: ''I don't think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?

''She wouldn't be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn't have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can't see her surrendering that power ... I really don't think she would do it.''