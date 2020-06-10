Caitlyn Jenner thought her gender transition could ''change the world''.

The 70-year-old TV star underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2017 and she's admitted to initially overestimating the cultural impact of her transition.

Caitlyn - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner - reflected: ''I thought, what a great opportunity to change the world's thinking; 51 percent of trans people attempt suicide.

''The murder rate - we've been losing one trans woman of colour every two weeks.''

The former Olympian thinks she has the profile to help change public thinking.

But she now realises it'll be a slower process than she initially expected.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ''I think I had been wearing rose-coloured glasses. I thought I could change the world.

''Now I know I can only try and change one person at a time.''

Caitlyn - who spent much of her life battling gender dysphoria - also recalled a life-changing moment in 2015, when she held up her new driver's license photo.

She said: ''It was so emotional. There I was. Caitlyn Marie Jenner. But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn't turning around.

''Bruce did just about everything he can do. He raised 10 kids. Now what does Caitlyn do?''

In recent years, Caitlyn has been giving trans students college scholarships and realigning her foundation to focus on trans youth.

Speaking about her new ambitions, Caitlyn - who was married to reality TV star Kris Jenner from 1991 until 2015 - shared: ''I love my community. I truly want to help.

''This is my journey. Yes, it is different than other trans people. I get it.

''But the bottom line is this: When I wake up in the morning, I'm happy with myself.''