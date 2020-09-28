Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are in talks to star on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before coming out as transgender in 2015 - is likely to only make cameo appearances on the 11th season of the Bravo show, but her 24-year-old flatmate is keen to sign up for a full-time role.

And Sophia has been discussing the prospect with the programme's former star Eileen Davidson.

A source told TMZ: ''Sophia recently sat down for dinner with former 'RHOBH' castmate Eileen Davidson.

''They chatted about Eileen's experience on the show and Sophia got enough good feedback that she decided 'RHOBH' was something she wanted to do.''

Earlier this year, Caitlyn said she ''could see'' herself joining the show, while Sophia would jump at the chance to do it.

Sophia said: ''I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds.''

And Caitlyn agreed: ''I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it. You know, I've done reality television pretty much all my life - sports is reality television - and I was watching that and saying, 'I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.' ''

Sophia then called for executive producer Andy Cohen to get in touch about getting them on the show.

The pair - who had been rumoured to be dating, but have always played down speculation - also spoke about their ''favourite'' housewives, some of whom they have a personal connection to.

Sophia said: ''Mine is Lisa Rinna, hands down. I'm always posting dancing videos with Lisa Rinna inspo. I think she's a riot.''

To which Caitlyn responded: ''I like Lisa. I've known her for years, and years and years ... Talk about someone who always reinvents herself ... She's funny and fun.''