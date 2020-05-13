Busy Philipps says being in lockdown with her husband Marc Silverstein has been ''the worst''.

The 40-year-old actress - who has been married to the screenwriter since 2007 - has admitted things haven't been entirely straightforward for the couple, as being in quarantine has created a claustrophobic atmosphere at times.

Speaking about the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, Busy shared: ''It's the worst. I mean, I obviously couldn't do it without him, but ugh ... Listen, it's been a process - like everything - but we have been making a point to make sure ... that the other one gets time to themselves.

''So for Marc, a lot of times he really enjoys sitting outside by himself in the middle of the day, which is great.

''When he's out there, I'm like, 'I'm not texting him, I'm not asking him where the spatula is that he was the last one to use.' It's just, like, go outside, sit down, look at your phone, look at Twitter, do whatever you want to do for an hour.''

Busy - who has Birdie, 11, and Cricket, six, with Marc - also revealed she finds time for herself amid the lockdown.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star told Us Weekly: ''I prefer the evening [or the] afternoon when I know all the kids' homework, everything is done and they're just playing or watching TV or doing whatever they're doing.

''I go up onto my balcony. I call it balcony time.''

Despite the lockdown, the married couple still ensure they make time for date nights.

She said: ''We've been making it a point, recently especially, to have really nice dinners together. He's been cooking.

''I am very, very lucky. He's like a gourmet chef. It's totally nuts, the kind of stuff he is able to whip up in this quarantine time.

''So he's been making these really beautiful dinners for us. Then he'll bring it up to the balcony and we'll eat out there together and have some nice time.''