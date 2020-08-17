Busted's James Bourne thinks technology has killed guitar music.

The 36-year-old star thinks up-and-coming musicians no longer have the patience to learn to play an instrument because they can easily download sounds on a computer or a phone.

James explained: ''It is a very young industry and there are amazing guitar players out there.

''The thing is a lot of young people now make music in their bedrooms, because they have mini keyboards and can get the sounds up.

''Messing with the guitar and having a tune with a guitar feels like aggravation to them. People want everything like yesterday so the idea of having to tune a guitar just puts people off.''

James - who has written hits for the likes of McFly and 5 Seconds of Summer - believes that Ed Sheeran's success proves that fans still enjoy the simplicity of a singer performing with a guitar.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''If you look at someone like Ed, he plays stadiums by himself and he can hold a large audience.

''A good song sung by somebody playing the guitar can captivate an audience.''

Meanwhile, James previously admitted that he ''didn't even have an email address'' when Busted were formed - but he's delighted they've remained popular for so long.

He said: ''We reckon people still want to hear that pop-punk sound.''

It's been 18 years since the band released their self-titled debut album and James thinks the music industry has changed a lot since then.

He explained: ''We were around in a different era - things have changed so much.

''I didn't even have an email address when we first started.''