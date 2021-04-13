Busta Rhymes re-teams with Mariah Carey for 'Where I Belong', which comes alongside a new video with very noir comic themes. The song is taken from his tenth album released in October last year.
The video, directed by Chris Robinson, was shot back in 2017 and features footage from his 2002 video for 'I Know What You Want' featuring the Flipmode Squad, as well as Trippie Redd's 2018 release 'I Got You' in which Rhymes appeared.
'Where I Belong' comes after the rapper returned last year with his first album in 8 years, 'Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God', and a new record deal with Conglomerate and Empire Records. The album also includes singles 'The Don & the Boss' featuring Vybz Kartel and 'Yuuuu' with Anderson Paak. Other guest appearances include Chris Rock, Rakim, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem.
