Busta Rhymes has shared a preview of his track featuring the late Wu-Tang Clan member OL' DIRTY BASTARD from his long-awaited album, 'Extinction Event Level 2: The Wrath of God'.
The hip-hop legend will unleash ‘Extinction Event Level 2: The Wrath of God’ on October 30.
The rapper - whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr - posted a video message to fans on Twitter and also shared a preview of the unreleased track featuring the former Wu-Tang Clan member.
He said: “I’m in such a good mood I feel like sharing some s*** with ya’ll. F*** with me real quick."
So far, Busta has released the tracks ‘The Don & The Boss’ with Vybz Kartel and ‘YUUUU’ featuring Anderson .Paak from the long-awaited record.
‘Extinction Event Level 2: The Wrath of God’ is a companion album to 1998's ‘Extinction Level Event: The Final Front’.
The 'Break Ya Neck' rapper - whose last studio album was 2012's 'Year of The Dragon' - revealed he had finished work on the LP two years ago.
He said: “Now that the album is done, I’m in a space where I don’t want to do nothing conventional anymore.
“So there’s so many things that I’m putting together to surround the album when it’s time to roll it out, campaign-wise. I’m just trying to create new groundbreaking moments that will allow the way albums are released again to be exciting in the way that they used to be.”
