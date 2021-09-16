Bryce Dallas Howard will direct and produce a female reboot of the sci-fi flick 'Flight of the Navigator' for Disney+.
Bryce Dallas Howard is to direct a female reboot of 'Flight of the Navigator'.
The 40-year-old star has been tapped by Disney to produce and helm a remake of the 1986 sci-fi adventure movie.
Bryce will direct the movie for the streaming service Disney+ having also worked with the service by directing two episodes of the 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian' as well as an episode of the upcoming series 'The Book of Boba Fett'.
The original 'Flight of the Navigator' starred Joey Cramer, Paul Reubens, Sarah Jessica Parker and Veronica Cartwright and followed a boy who travelled eight years forward in time from 1978.
The boy was accompanied by an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship named Max (voiced by Reubens).
The film was directed by 'Grease' filmmaker Randal Kleiser and has since become a cult classic.
John Swartz, Bryce's partner at her production company Nine Muses, and Justin Springer are producing the new movie.
Bryce is set to reprise her role as Claire Dearing in 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which is slated for release in June 2022, and has praised the "awesome" script crafted by director Colin Trevorrow – which she and her husband Seth Gabel were allowed to read.
She said: "The script was awesome, it was so exhilarating reading it - my husband got to read it too, Colin was like, 'Yeah, you and Seth can read it', and we were like, just the whole time, kinda flipping out.
"Which is like, that was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together."
The movie also sees Chris Pratt return as former Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady and will feature original 'Jurassic Park' actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.
