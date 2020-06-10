'The Help' star Bryce Dallas Howard has advised audiences not to watch the film if they want to be educated about racism, as it is told from a ''white perspective''.
Bryce Dallas Howard has advised people not to watch 'The Help' as it is told from a ''white perspective''.
The 2011 civil rights movie has become the most viewed film on Netflix in recent weeks in the wake of anti-racism protests held across the globe as part of the Black Lives Matter.
Bryce plays the role of racist socialite Hilly in the flick, which stars Emma Stone as aspiring journalist Eugenia 'Skeeter' Phelan in 1960s Mississippi who writes a book about the racism experienced by black maids in her home town.
The movie received criticism upon its release as the story focused on the perspective of a white character. It was also directed by a white man, Tate Taylor, and adapted from a story by a white author, Kathryn Stockett, and Bryce believes that audiences should turn to other movie if they want to be educated on racism.
Writing on her Facebook page, the 'Rocketman' star said: ''I'm so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came from that film ... This being said, 'The Help' is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers. We can all go further.''
The 39-year-old actress added: ''Stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the greatest ones are catalysts for action. If you are seeking ways to learn about the civil rights movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow, and all the ways in which those have an impact on us today, here are a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that centre black lives, stories, creators and/or performers.''
Bryce then listed a number of movie and television projects, including Spike Lee's 'Malcolm X' and 'Watchmen'.
Viola Davis, who was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her performance as maid Aibileen Clark in 'The Help', previously admitted that she had regretted parts of the film.
She explained: ''I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
This hugely enjoyable adventure is a loose remake of the 1977 Disney hit that blended...
Pete is a young boy who lives in the forest, not many little boys would...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
When John Hammond first created InGen and prepared Jurassic Park, it was a colossal failure....
The park is officially open! Twenty two years after the disastrous attempt to bread dinosaurs...
The park is officially open! After several years and multiple (disastrous) attempts, Jurassic Park as...
Taking into account the lessons learnt on the islands Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, the...
Films about cancer aren't generally this funny. And while this movie isn't a comedy, beyond...
Van Sant returns to his earthy-airy style for this story of a young man coming...