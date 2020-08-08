Bryan Cranston has given hope to 'Breaking Bad' fans as he says he would reprise his role in spin-off show 'Better Call Saul' ''in a second''.
Bryan Cranston would reprise his 'Breaking Bad' role in spin-off show 'Better Call Saul' ''in a second''.
The 64-year-old actor starred as Walter White in the hit drama series 'Breaking Bad', and has said he'd love to reprise the iconic role in the spin-off series - which follows evolution of lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into his alter-ego, Saul Goodman - if he was asked to return.
He said: ''I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second. But it hasn't happened yet, I can tell you, and we'll see. I don't know. There's one more season to go, and we'll see what happens.''
And although he's not yet been asked to don Walter's iconic Wayfarer sunglasses for the AMC series, he has been approached multiple times to direct an episode.
He added to Collider: ''I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn't work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn't able to section out the times available. But I do love the show. I think it's a fantastic show.''
Bryan wrapped playing Walter in 2013 after five seasons, but returned to the role once last year for the Netflix film 'El Camino', which followed Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of the events of 'Breaking Bad'.
Meanwhile, creator and producer Vince Gilligan said in February he's well aware that fans would love to see Bryan and Aaron make cameos in 'Better Call Saul', and hinted at the possibility of getting them to appear in the show's final season.
He said: ''There's a couple of big ones - a couple of big 800 pound gorillas, elephants in the parlour - that everyone always asks about: Walter and Jesse. And we're not going to see them in season 5, but hopefully, before Saul's said and done, they'll make it into the show.''
