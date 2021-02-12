Way, way back in the February of 1980 one twenty year old Bryan Adams released his eponymous debut album, paving the way for the start of his illustrious and plentiful career in music. Having already been in a couple of bands, as well as being signed as a songwriter, Adams already had a good foundation from which to launch his solo act. Working with fellow song writer Jim Vallance, a partnership that had formed and flourished between the two during their time together in their former band Prism, Adams and Jim co-wrote most of the album's songs.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, photographer and philanthropist with British heritage had been in previous bands, including Sweeney Todd, from the age of 15 and had signed to A&M records for the princely sum of $1 in 1978. In 1979 after writing most of the songs together with Vallance, Adams began to record his debut album towards the end of the year. Although it wasn't his breakthrough album, that would come a few years later with 1983's Cuts Like A Knife, it was the start of what would become something quite phenomenal.

Unlike most of Adams' subsequent albums, his debut record was performed largely by Vallance and himself playing most of the instruments. His signature sound wasn't quite fully developed as Bryan began to find his feet and hone his technique. The "Groover From Vancouver", as he has been named, took his first tentative steps with his 1980 album and it quickly gave him the impetus and confidence to produce what was to follow.

Bryan Adams. Photo Credit, Boris Roessler/DPA/PA Images

The nine tracks of his self-titled album were all joint compositions aside from two tracks, the second single, Give Me Your Love and a song he'd originally written for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Wastin' Time. The lead single, and opening track of the album, Hidin' From Love drew on rock themes with an AOR slant that came close to emulating the likes of Journey or Foreigner. At the time of it's release it reached number forty three....on the Billboard Dance Charts!(I think a reclassification may be in order)

Win Some Lose Some brought out more of Adams's rasping vocal, a characteristic for which he would later be better known, where as Give Me All Your Love, and to a lesser extent, State Of Mind, went straight down the soft-rock balladic route to radio friendly mid-America air play. Wait And See, close out track, Try To See It My Way, and Don't Ya Say It were more overtly commercial affairs with the latter even incorporating a near disco beat and an of the moment sax solo.

Remember, the third single lifted from the album was in hindsight probably the clearest indication of the Bryan Adams that was to come. The harder, driven, track was a great vehicle to showcase the blossoming talents of the young Canadian Rocker. This song in particular from Adams' gateway album gave a glimpse of what was to come and highlighted the potential of the singer-songwriter.