Bryan Adams has blamed his cancelled London shows on people who eat bats.

The 60-year-old musician was due to kick off a three-night tenancy at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday (11.05.20) but they were axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Bryan took to Instagram to lash out at those he believes are to blame.

He fumed: ''Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than 'thanks a f**king lot' is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It's been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I'll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan (sic).''

Bryan's was due to play three different albums - 1983's 'Cuts Like A Knife', 1987's 'Into The Fire', and 1991's 'Waking Up The Neighbours', which featured his biggest-selling single of all time, '(Everything I Do) I Do It for You' - across three nights at the iconic London venue, before his gigs were axed.

The Canadian singer/songwriter also planned to belt out some of his greatest hits, which include 'Summer of '69', 'Heaven' and 'When You're Gone'.

Bryan has released a total of 14 albums during his career, spanning more than four decades.

In 2019, the star released his first record since 2015's 'Get Up', 'Shine a Light'.

The album title track was co-written by Ed Sheeran after the pair hit it off in Dublin, Ireland, after one of the 'Shape of You' hitmaker's gigs.

Bryan recalled previously: ''I met Ed in Dublin this year at one of his shows and we kept in touch.

''One day I sent him a chorus I had for a song idea I had called 'Shine A Light' and asked him if he was interested in collaborating on it.

''I got a couple of verses back a few days later, and man you should hear him sing it!''