Bryan Adams is set to tour the UK in summer 2021.

The 'Summer of '69' hitmaker has announced a series of outdoor gigs, kicking off on June 26 in Bristol, South West England, and concluding at Harewood House in Leeds, Yorkshire, on July 10.

The run includes the rescheduled Eden Sessions gig in Cornwall, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the new set of dates kick off, the 61-year-old Canadian rocker also has some rescheduled dates for April, including a mini residency at London's Royal Albert Hall, which will now take place between April 13 and April 15.

In September, the 'Shine a Light' singer was due to perform at the ‘Give Live A Chance’ gig at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena.

It was a special test event and was expected to see 7,000 audience members attend with strict COVID-19 rules in place.

However, it was axed due to a spike in cases in Germany.

At the time, Bryan said: “I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September. I’m playing acoustically – on my own / no band.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Friday (11.12.20).

Bryan Adams' 2021 UK tour dates are:

April 10, Aberdeen, P&J Live

April 11, Hull, Bonus Arena

April 13, London, Royal Albert Hall

April 14, London, Royal Albert Hall

April 15, London, Royal Albert Hall

June 26, Bristol City Centre

June 27, Cardiff Castle

July 1, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 2, DCBL Halton Stadium, Widnes

July 3, QEII Arena, Telford

July 5, Eden Project, Cornwall

July 6, Powderham Castle, Exeter

July 8, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

July 10, Harewood House, Leeds