Bruno Mars' style icon is Cher.

The 'Leave The Door Open' hitmaker quipped that he is his own fashion muse, before admitting he was kidding and naming the 'Believe' hitmaker, 75, as his style inspiration.

In an interview with InStyle, he joked when quizzed on his fashion hero: “Whoever that man in the mirror is", before adding: “No ... it’s Cher.”

The 'Finesse' singer recently teamed up with Lacoste to launch his lifestyle brand, Ricky Regal, named after his alter ego.

A press release stated: "Inspired by a lust for life and an entrepreneurial Midas touch, the collection bridges Bruno’s enigmatic personality and distinct style with Lacoste’s iconic blend of sport and luxury."

And the 35-year-old star explained that it was the first time he'd been given free reign by a brand to create what he wanted with no limitations.

He said: “I’ve been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines. Lacoste was the first and only brand that said ‘Bruno we want you to make this truly yours'. The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage house was an honour."

Ahead of dropping his debut fashion line, Bruno and Anderson .Paak released their first song ('Leave The Door Open') as Silk Sonic.

The duo - who teamed up to record the upcoming album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' - shared a striking promo for the hit single which featured the pair dripping in pieces from the Lacoste x Ricky Regal Collection.