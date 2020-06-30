'Die Hard' has been revealed as one of the most rewatched movies of all time, according to a NOW TV survey.
'Die Hard' has been revealed as one of the most rewatched films of all time.
The 1988 action flick - which stars Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman - as well as 'Dirty Dancing' and 'The Wizard of Oz' are the most popular films for viewers to revisit, according to a new study conducted by streaming service NOW TV.
The new research has discovered that Brits have seen the three movies 12 times each during their lifetime.
'Star Wars' films have also proved popular with audiences, with people seeing 'A New Hope', 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi' 11 times each.
Viewers are also reported to have seen 'The Sound of Music', 'The Lion King' and 1980s classic 'The Breakfast Club' on ten occasions.
The study found that Brits have more than doubled their viewing during lockdown, spending 39 days a year watching box sets, films and programmes. It also found that people are tuning into their favourite shows in the bath and on the toilet.
Marina Storti, NOW TV's Managing Director, said: ''It's clear to see that as a nation, we find watching our favourite films and TV shows to be the ultimate comfort blanket in times of worry and anxiety. There's nothing like an old classic to make us feel nostalgic and eased, so it's not surprising we've been enjoying re-watching our favourites, even in the bathtub.''
The 20 Most Rewatched Movies Of All Time:
'Die Hard' - 12 times
'Dirty Dancing' - 12 times
'The Wizard of Oz' - 12 times
'Star Wars: A New Hope' - 11 times
'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' - 11 times
'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' - 11 times
'Mary Poppins' - 11 times
'The Sound of Music' -10 times
'Back to the Future' - 10 times
'The Breakfast Club' - 10 times
'The Lion King' - 10 times
'The Incredibles' - 10 times
'Rocky' - 10 times
'Ghostbusters' - 10 times
'Monsters Inc' - 10 times
'Lethal Weapon' - 9 times
'Top Gun' - 9 times
'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' - 9 times
'The Godfather' - 9 times
'Jaws. - 8 times
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Most people are brought up with a clear idea of right and wrong, but when...
Will (Hayden Christensen) is a Wall Street broker who returns to his hometown with his...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
The old proverb 'there's no honour among thieves' rings a little too close to home...
Leonard Turner has dedicated his life to the CIA. He might be partially retired but...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
This isn't a tell-all doc about the iconic filmmaker: it's a love letter from his...
Imagine a world where all your deepest darkest fantasies can be played out with no...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
By ignoring everything that made 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra a hugely entertaining...