Bruce Willis has been cast in 'The Fortress' trilogy of movies alongside Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray.
Bruce Willis is to star in 'The Fortress' trilogy.
The 66-year-old actor has boarded the film series with Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray also starring in the flicks directed by Cullen Bressack.
The first installment has begun production in Puerto Rico and will be shot back-to-back with the sequel. The third movie is set to be filmed in the future.
The plot revolves around a top-secret resort for retired US intelligence officers as a group of criminals led by Balzary (Murray) breach the compound, hellbent on revenge on Robert (Willis) – forcing the retired officer and his son (Metcalfe) to save the day.
'The Fortress' has been developed by Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch with the script being written by Alan Horsnail. The first two movies will be produced by Emmett and George Furla, Luillo Ruiz and Chad A. Verdi. Tim Sullivan, Nick D'Angelo, Caesar Richbow and Danny are executive producing.
Bruce is also set to collaborate with Emmett on his directorial debut 'Midnight In The Switchgrass', which stars Hirsch and Megan Fox.
The movie - which is set in 2004 - will tell the story of an FBI Agent (Megan) and a Florida State officer (Emile) who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases, with Bruce playing the part of Megan's FBI Agent partner.
Randall has produced more than 100 movies with partner George Furla under their Emmett/Furla banner, including 'The Irishman' and '2 Guns' - but will make his bow behind the camera on this project.
