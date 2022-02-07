The nominations for the 2022 Razzie Awards have been revealed.

The ceremony that celebrates the worst movies of the year have created a special category for Bruce Willis alone this year – with his performances in 'American Siege', 'Apex', 'Cosmic Sin', 'Deadlock', 'Fortress', 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', 'Out of Death' and 'Survive the Game' all up for 'Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie'.

The Razzie Awards will take place on March 26 in its traditional slot on the day before the Oscars.

Netflix's 'Diana: The Musical' leads the field with nine nods including for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Actor and Worst Actress. Both the Broadway show and the film were panned by critics and the stage production only lasted 33 performances before being closed.

Thrillers 'Karen' and 'The Woman in the Window' joined 'Diana' on the Worst Picture shortlist with 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' and 'Infinite' also making the list.

Bad acting nominations went to A-listers such as Amy Adams, Lebron James, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto.

The full list of nominees for the 2022 Razzie Awards are as follows:

Worst Picture:

'Diana the Musical' (Netflix version)

'Infinite'

'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

'The Woman in the Window'

Worst Actor:

Scott Eastwood – 'Dangerous'

Roe Hartrampf – 'Diana the Musical'

LeBron James – 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Ben Platt – 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Mark Wahlberg – 'Infinite'

Worst Actress:

Amy Adams – 'The Woman in the Window'

Jeanna de Waal – 'Diana the Musical'

Megan Fox – 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Taryn Manning – 'Karen'

Ruby Rose – 'Vanquish'

Worst Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams – 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Sophie Cookson – 'Infinite'

Erin Davie – 'Diana the Musical'

Judy Kaye – 'Diana the Musical'

Taryn Manning – 'Every Last One of Them'

Worst Supporting Actor:

Ben Affleck – 'The Last Duel'

Nick Cannon – 'The Misfits'

Mel Gibson – 'Dangerous'

Gareth Keegan – 'Diana the Musical'

Jared Leto – 'House of Gucci'

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie:

Bruce Willis – 'American Siege'

Bruce Willis – 'Apex'

Bruce Willis – 'Cosmic Sin'

Bruce Willis – 'Deadlock'

Bruce Willis – 'Fortress'

Bruce Willis – 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Bruce Willis – 'Out of Death'

Bruce Willis – 'Survive the Game'

Worst Screen Couple:

Any Klutzy Cast Member and Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number – 'Diana the Musical'

LeBron James and Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles On – 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Jared Leto and Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent – 'House of Gucci'

Ben Platt and Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal – 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Tom and Jerry – 'Tom and Jerry the Movie'

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

'Karen'

'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

'Tom and Jerry the Movie'

'Twist'

'The Woman in the Window'

Worst Director:

Christopher Ashley – 'Diana the Musical'

Stephen Chbosky – 'Dear Evan Hansen'

'Coke' Daniels – 'Karen'

Renny Harlin – 'The Misfits'

Joe Wright – 'The Woman in the Window'

Worst Screenplay:

'Diana the Musical'

'Karen'

'The Misfits'

'Twist'

'The Woman in the Window'