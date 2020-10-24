Bruce Springsteen recorded ‘Letter to You’ in just four days, as he says all the vocals featured on the record are “first takes”.
The Boss released his first studio album with his longtime backing band the E Street Band in six years on Friday (23.10.20), and has now revealed the material for the album was recorded in less than a week, with all the vocals featured on the record being “first takes”.
He said: “We actually recorded the record in four days and on the fifth we listened and told stories. The band played entirely live, all the vocals are first takes. So it was just a unique and wonderful experience.”
The 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker said his “years of playing” with the band have created an “efficiency” in the studio, and admitted he “enjoyed” being able to get the band together despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking during an appearance on Australia’s ‘Today’ show, he said: “The experience of having all of the band in the room at one time right now is a real sweet benediction in my life and it’s something I enjoy deeply.
“Our years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumbled around the room.”
Meanwhile, Bruce recently said he hopes his “spiritual” music speaks to the "soul" of his listeners.
He explained: "To be a spiritual songwriter means that you are primarily addressing the soul of your listeners. I want people to dance. I want people to be entertained. I want people to do their laundry to my music. I want people to vacuum their floors to my music, to diaper their babies to my music. At the same time, I try to insert something that can, in certain moments, address your inner life, you know, by revealing my own inner life."
