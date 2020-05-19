Bruce Springsteen is set to virtually join Dropkick Murphys for the first-ever empty concert at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Boss will be the special guest at the legendary Massachusetts-formed punk rockers' 'Streaming Outta Fenway' gig at the home of the Boston Red Sox baseball team on May 29, with the 'Born in The U.S.A.' rocker set to join them on two songs from a remote location, as they make history as the first act to play to no crowd at the 40,000-capacity field.

Dropkick Murphys announced on Facebook: ''That's right.

''We are gonna be the first band in history to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond - and we will be doing it free - for you, the best fans in the world.''

They added that thee free live-stream ''will have no audience in the stands.

''That's another first - no band has ever played a full show in an empty sports stadium!

''This means you get to take part in this show with your rowdy kids and neighbors right from your own living room or backyard. (sic)''

Springsteen and the 'I'm Shipping Up to Boston' band will join forces on one song from each of their repertoires.

It's not the first time the 70-year-old musician has teamed up with the American Celtic outfit - which is comprised of Ken Casey, Matt Kelly, Al Barr, James Lynch, Tim Brennan and Jeff DaRosa - as Springsteen previously added his vocals to 'Peg O' My Heart' from their 2011 LP 'Going Out in Style', and 'Rose Tattoo' from their 2013 charity EP to raise money for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Although the virtual show is free to watch, they are asking for donations to the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity and Feeding America.

Dropkick said: ''These organizations put their donations to work now - to help real people in need. (sic)''

Last month, Springsteen hosted the Jersey 4 Jersey live-streamed benefit to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which saw performances from the likes of Halsey, Bon Jovi, Fountains of Wayne, Charlie Puth and Tony Bennett.

The 'Streaming Outta Fenway' show will kick off at 6pm (ET) and 11pm (BST).