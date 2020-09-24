Bruce Springsteen has hailed therapy as ''the talking cure''.

The 71-year-old music legend has revealed he attends regular therapy sessions to help keep his mental health in check, and has said staying ''committed'' to the ''process'' of therapy can make it a valuable tool to combat mental health problems.

He said: ''The talking cure - it works. But you've got to commit yourself to a process. And I was pretty good at doing that.''

Bruce also praised therapy for giving him the chance to ''investigate'' parts of his life that he ''didn't understand''.

Speaking to AARP magazine, he explained: ''I enjoyed the investigative examination of issues in my life that I didn't understand. I learned a lot and therefore was able to exploit what I had learned and turn it into a real life.''

The Boss' decision to speak out on mental health and therapy comes as he also recently addressed the topic of racial injustice in the United States following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Bruce said in June he believes America is still ''haunted'' by ''slavery'', and admitted he doesn't think there's an ''end in sight'' for injustice in the country.

He said at the time: ''We remain haunted, generation after generation, by our original sin of slavery.

''It remains the great unresolved issue of American society. The weight of its baggage gets heavier with each passing generation. As of this violent, chaotic week on the streets of America, there is no end in sight.''

The 'I'm On Fire' singer also called for a ''spiritual, moral and democratic awakening'' to overhaul American society.

He added: ''We have not cared for our house very well. There can be no standing peace without the justice owed to every American regardless of their race, colour or creed.

''We need systemic changes in our law enforcement departments and the political will of our national citizenry to once again move forward the kind of changes that will bring the ideals of the civil rights movement once again to life and into this moment.

''We have a choice between chaos or community, a spiritual, moral and democratic awakening or becoming a nation fallen to history as critical issues were refused or not addressed.

''Is our American system flexible enough to make, without violence, the humane, fundamental changes necessary for a just society?''

''The American story, our story, is in our hands and may God bless us all.

''Stay safe. Stay well. Stay strong. Until we meet again, stay involved. And go in peace.''