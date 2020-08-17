Bruce Springsteen thinks Lana Del Rey is ''one of the best songwriters'' in the US.

The 70-year-old star heaped praise on Lana, 35, during 'From His Home To Yours' on SiriusXM, which saw him play her 2012 track 'American'.

In the song, Lana sings: ''Springsteen is the kind, don't you think?/I was like, hell yeah that guy can sing.''

And Springsteen responded to the lyrics by hailing the song-writing abilities of the award-winning star.

Springsteen - who has kids Evan, 30, Jessica, 28, and Sam, 26, with his wife Patti Scialfa - said: ''That is 'American', by the lovely Lana Del Rey. She's, uh, name-checking some guy from New Jersey in there. I'm not sure who.

''I'm not sure who, but ... uh, she is from New York and raised in Lake Placid. Lake Placid, a fabulous little American town where I have spent many a lovely summer evening with my children and my family over the years.

''And Lana is simply one of the best songwriters in the country, as we speak. She just creates a world of her own and invites you in. So a big favourite of mine, the lovely Lana Del Rey.''

Springsteen has previously spoken of his admiration for the singer, saying that Lana's music reminds him of ''hot, humid, and sultry summer nights''.

He shared: ''I am a Lana Del Rey fan ... This is a singer and song that reminds me of the hot, humid, and sultry summer nights and the girls that went with them.''