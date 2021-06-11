Bruce Springsteen and The Killers are to release a new collaboration.

The 71-year-old singer has joined forces with Brandon Flowers and his fellow bandmates to work on a new project, which is set to be released "in a week or so".

He said: "It’s [Brandon] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so. I’ve been staying busy."

As well as teaming up with the 'Mr. Brightside' stars, The Boss recently spent time with John Mellencamp working on new music, and the 'Thunder Road' hitmaker admits the pair have "become very close".

He said: "I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him.

"I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record."

Bruce has also teased his fans they will have something to look forward to this autumn.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, he added: "There are various things we are working on.

"We have something that is going to come out in the fall.

"I have got projects I have been working on … We worked on a lot of things from the vault. I will let it be a surprise."

Bruce's Killers collaboration comments came just after the band tasked fans with guessing which star they could be working with.

They wrote on Twitter: "We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with. Be on the lookout for clues in coming posts. The first 200 Victims who guess correctly will get early access to the video. Submit your guess: http://thekillersmusic.com/guessthefeature (sic)"

But just five hours later, The Killers confessed the collaboration is with Bruce, following his interview comments.

They tweeted: "Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement."