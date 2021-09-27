Bruce Dickinson has added two new dates to his spoken word tour.

The Iron Maiden frontman was forced to postpone two of his August shows on the 'An Evening With Bruce Dickinson' run, due to needing to quarantine after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

Those shows will now take place on October 16 at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and October 17 at The Alexandra in Birmingham.

And the 'Run to the Hills' rocker has just announced additional dates on December 9 and 10 in Liverpool and Edinburgh, respectively.

Tickets for the new gigs go on sale Wednesday (29.09.21) at 10am.

These will be the final shows of the tour for 2021.

Fans can expect a “cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits”.

Each show is split into two parts, with the first part seeing the ‘Number of the Beast’ hitmaker taking the audience through “a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective”.

The singer also offers “plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes”, plus autographs, photographs, videos and the possibility of Bruce “sometimes even erupting into song acapella to illustrate a point”.

The second part of Bruce’s show is devoted entirely to a Q&A session with the audience, who can “pose questions on any subject whatsoever”.

Meanwhile, the heavy metaller recently insisted Iron Maiden's latest record isn't a "concept album".

The iconic band typically have a thread running through their albums, but with their 17th studio collection, 'Senjutsu' - which dropped earlier this month and is their first in almost six years - any "connections" through this one weren't a conscious decision.

Bruce explained: "Other than the cover concept, the album is not a concept album, any connections that people make are purely things that we happened to be feeling at the time; where we might have been in some kind of weird zeitgeist that we didn't even know we were in."

The rocker noted that the band feel they've crafted a "diverse" album which does a good job of taking fans on a journey through their musical evolution.

New 'An Evening With Bruce Dickinson' dates:

December 9 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

December 10 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh